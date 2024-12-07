Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association lowered its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 17.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,137 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 21,149 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.4% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 283,160 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $11,678,000 after purchasing an additional 37,732 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.6% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 14,730 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 61,293 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $42.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.46 and a 12 month high of $45.36. The company has a market cap of $178.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.76.

Verizon Communications Cuts Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $33.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VZ. Raymond James upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $46.50 to $47.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.37.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

