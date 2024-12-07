Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases 2,113 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 1,673.3% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth $31,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $81.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.65. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $94.55. The firm has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.07.

GE HealthCare Technologies Increases Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This is an increase from GE HealthCare Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 3.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group cut GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.46.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Roland Rott sold 3,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total transaction of $309,338.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,291.04. This represents a 12.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

