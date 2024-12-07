Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.97, but opened at $31.16. Verint Systems shares last traded at $32.44, with a volume of 875,116 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Verint Systems from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Verint Systems Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.28.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $210.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.81 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Verint Systems

In other Verint Systems news, President Elan Moriah sold 7,160 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $185,086.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 139,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,599,638.35. The trade was a 4.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 16,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $437,692.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,324,707.20. The trade was a 2.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,811 shares of company stock valued at $874,014 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Verint Systems

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRNT. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 5.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,143,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,412,000 after acquiring an additional 232,499 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,918,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,792,000 after purchasing an additional 73,441 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,573,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,864,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,516,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,411,000 after purchasing an additional 317,804 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Verint Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,004,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

