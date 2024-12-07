Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Given New $290.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $261.00 price objective (up from $207.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.04.
In other Veeva Systems news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,126 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total transaction of $270,251.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,483,390.13. The trade was a 4.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,694 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.30, for a total value of $390,128.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,856,448.30. The trade was a 17.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3,375.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3,460.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.
Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.
