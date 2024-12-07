Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $123.28 and last traded at $123.19, with a volume of 254654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.90.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VT. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 772.0% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

