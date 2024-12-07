Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 38,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 45.1% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $62.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.91. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $55.40 and a 52-week high of $65.52. The firm has a market cap of $76.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.272 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

