Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Purchased by MCIA Inc

MCIA Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,953 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 0.4% of MCIA Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. MCIA Inc’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYMI. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 68,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Guardian Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 84,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 91,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after acquiring an additional 9,058 shares during the period.

VYMI opened at $70.94 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $64.09 and a 12 month high of $74.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.697 per share. This represents a $2.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

