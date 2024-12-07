Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stake Boosted by MCIA Inc

MCIA Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 271,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,376 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 24.5% of MCIA Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. MCIA Inc owned 0.08% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $110,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,297,000 after acquiring an additional 26,169 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.4% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 40.2% during the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Finally, Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VUG opened at $423.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $396.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $378.64. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $298.08 and a twelve month high of $423.85. The stock has a market cap of $145.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

