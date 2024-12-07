Upland Resources (LON:UPL) Trading 4.4% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Upland Resources Limited (LON:UPL – Get Free Report) were up 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.19 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.18 ($0.01). Approximately 5,303,285 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 13,679,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.13 ($0.01).

Upland Resources Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.73. The company has a market cap of £15.76 million, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 2.02.

About Upland Resources

Upland Resources Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in farm-ins and applications for open acreage. The firm seeks to invest in the oil and gas exploration and production sectors. Upland Resources Limited was founded in 2012 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey with an additional office in Ashbourne, United Kingdom.

