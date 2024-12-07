United Services Automobile Association Sells 25,776 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

United Services Automobile Association trimmed its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,588 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 25,776 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $26,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $2,713,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 215,651 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $58,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 159,742 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,290,000 after buying an additional 20,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2,246.3% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 40,521 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,975,000 after buying an additional 38,794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total value of $1,684,262.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,678.06. This represents a 41.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total value of $1,974,915.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,703 shares in the company, valued at $4,582,802.11. This represents a 30.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,697 shares of company stock valued at $5,214,586 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 1.2 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $273.43 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.84 and a 12-month high of $287.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Gordon Haskett dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lowe’s Companies

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.