United Services Automobile Association Has $5.16 Million Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

United Services Automobile Association reduced its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,326 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 22,826 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $5,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 2,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,199 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 16,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.0% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 42,552 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brady Family Wealth LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 21,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.55.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $50,689.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,831.47. This trade represents a 3.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $123.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.08. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.50 and a 52 week high of $125.81. The stock has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.42.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.27%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

