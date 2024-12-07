United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHGWW) Trading 5.8% Higher – Still a Buy?

United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHGWW – Get Free Report) was up 5.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.17 and last traded at $1.10. Approximately 28,606 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 40,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

United Homes Group Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.83.

About United Homes Group

(Get Free Report)

United Homes Group, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the Southeast that provides affordable homes for the entry-level and first move-up byer segments. United Homes Group, Inc is based in Irmo, South Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Homes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Homes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.