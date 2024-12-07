Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 218.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $44,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PKG. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 15.2% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 0.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 0.6% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 2.1% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $199.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target (up previously from $242.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.60.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $242.67 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $159.57 and a 52-week high of $250.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $231.12 and a 200-day moving average of $206.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Packaging Co. of America

In related news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.91, for a total value of $2,571,555.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,881 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,045.71. The trade was a 54.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.20, for a total transaction of $1,921,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,725 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,145. The trade was a 33.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,300 shares of company stock worth $8,064,152 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

