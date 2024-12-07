Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $75.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. Turning Point Brands traded as high as $64.57 and last traded at $64.32, with a volume of 3973 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.27.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Turning Point Brands in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Turning Point Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Turning Point Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.75.
The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.
Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $105.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.71 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.
Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.
