TransAlta (TSE:TA) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Scotiabank

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Scotiabank to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Securities lifted their target price on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Desjardins downgraded shares of TransAlta from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.17.

Get TransAlta alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TransAlta

TransAlta Trading Up 6.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling

TransAlta stock opened at C$19.10 on Thursday. TransAlta has a 12-month low of C$8.22 and a 12-month high of C$19.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.87, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

In other TransAlta news, Senior Officer Jane Nyla Fedoretz sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.11, for a total value of C$377,750.00. Also, Director John Harry Kousinioris sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.67, for a total value of C$795,150.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,988 shares of company stock valued at $2,765,921. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About TransAlta

(Get Free Report)

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.