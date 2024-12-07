The Sage Group’s (SGE) Hold Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of The Sage Group (LON:SGE – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Sage Group from £135 ($172.11) to £145 ($184.85) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 1,170 ($14.92) to GBX 1,350 ($17.21) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 970 ($12.37) to GBX 1,090 ($13.90) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,918 ($49.95).

The Sage Group stock opened at GBX 1,316 ($16.78) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,061.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,092.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,061.28. The Sage Group has a twelve month low of GBX 954.20 ($12.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,321 ($16.84). The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a GBX 13.50 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This is a positive change from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $6.95. The Sage Group’s payout ratio is currently 7,692.31%.

In other The Sage Group news, insider Jonathan Howell sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,270 ($16.19), for a total value of £889,000 ($1,133,350.33). Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

