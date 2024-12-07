Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Investment Management Corp of Ontario

Investment Management Corp of Ontario decreased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,293 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 555.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 105.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $17.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.37. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of -20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.79.

In other news, EVP Christine Fox sold 19,388 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total transaction of $327,075.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,034.48. The trade was a 30.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

