Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.16

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, December 4th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1576 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, January 10th. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th.

Telefónica has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.9% annually over the last three years. Telefónica has a dividend payout ratio of 97.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Telefónica to earn $0.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.33 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.1%.

Get Telefónica alerts:

Telefónica Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TEF remained flat at $4.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 678,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,230. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 0.66. Telefónica has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $4.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.61 and its 200-day moving average is $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on TEF. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Telefónica to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. HSBC upgraded Telefónica from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Our Latest Report on Telefónica

Telefónica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.