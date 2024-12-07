Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) is Zimmer Partners LP’s 8th Largest Position

Zimmer Partners LP decreased its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,395,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 383,200 shares during the quarter. Targa Resources comprises approximately 3.8% of Zimmer Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Zimmer Partners LP owned 0.64% of Targa Resources worth $206,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the second quarter valued at $2,323,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 215.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,042,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Targa Resources by 12.7% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 25,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 73.3% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,984 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 5,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total value of $5,709,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,793,393.07. This represents a 26.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total value of $23,329,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 110,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,181,399.10. The trade was a 57.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,260 shares of company stock worth $29,661,212 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Targa Resources from $172.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.50.

Targa Resources Stock Down 2.0 %

TRGP opened at $194.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $81.03 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The company has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.80.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 7.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 54.25%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

