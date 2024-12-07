Talphera (NASDAQ:TLPH) Shares Down 7.1% – What’s Next?

Talphera, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLPH – Get Free Report) dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.71 and last traded at $0.72. Approximately 76,125 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 90,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TLPH shares. Maxim Group raised Talphera to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Talphera in a report on Friday, August 16th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average of $0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLPH. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Talphera in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Talphera during the 3rd quarter valued at $650,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Talphera in the second quarter worth about $1,773,000. 37.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Talphera, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for use in medically supervised settings. Its lead product candidate is Niyad, a lyophilized formulation of nafamostat, which is under an investigational device exemption as an anticoagulant for the extracorporeal circuit.

