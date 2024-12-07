Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $214.10.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Talen Energy from $197.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Talen Energy from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of Talen Energy from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Talen Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TLN opened at $221.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion and a PE ratio of 11.85. Talen Energy has a 1 year low of $57.01 and a 1 year high of $230.89.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLN. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Talen Energy during the third quarter worth $36,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Talen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. World Equity Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Talen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Talen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Talen Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

