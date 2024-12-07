Takkt (ETR:TTK) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Takkt Ag (ETR:TTK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €7.95 ($8.37) and last traded at €8.12 ($8.55), with a volume of 13214 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €8.08 ($8.51).

Takkt Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is €10.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -30.58 and a beta of 1.11.

Takkt Company Profile

TAKKT AG operates as a B2B direct marketing company for business equipment in Germany, the rest of Europe, and the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Industrial & Packaging, Office Furniture & Displays, and FoodService. The Industrial & Packaging segment offers pallet lifting trucks and swivel chairs; special-purpose products, including environmental cabinets and containers for hazardous materials, as well as collapsible boxes, package paddings, shipping pallets, and stretch films under the kaiserkraft name; shipping packaging products under the ratioform brand; and a wide range of office furniture and business equipment under the BiGDUG and OfficeFurnitureOnline names.

