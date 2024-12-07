Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Receives $214.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $214.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $202.97 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $97.89 and a 1-year high of $212.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.61 and a 200-day moving average of $176.32.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 39.10%. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.72 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.5484 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.1% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Dantai Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dantai Capital Ltd now owns 33,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 12,755 shares during the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,449,000. Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

