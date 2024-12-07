T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $8,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TROW. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.7% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 2,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,199 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 16,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.0% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 42,552 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Finally, Brady Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 21,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $50,689.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,831.47. The trade was a 3.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $123.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.42. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.50 and a twelve month high of $125.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.08.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.27%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.