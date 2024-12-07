Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 421 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Systematic Financial Management LP lowered its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ELV. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health stock opened at $382.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $437.06 and a 200-day moving average of $500.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $379.29 and a twelve month high of $567.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.83.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.66 by ($1.29). Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $44.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.99 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.77%.

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 7,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.14, for a total transaction of $3,205,182.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,915.22. The trade was a 46.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ELV. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $600.00 to $485.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Elevance Health from $589.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James set a $485.00 price objective on Elevance Health in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Elevance Health from $605.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Elevance Health from $643.00 to $551.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $539.20.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

