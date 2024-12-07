Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 421 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Systematic Financial Management LP lowered its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ELV. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.
Elevance Health Stock Down 2.8 %
Elevance Health stock opened at $382.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $437.06 and a 200-day moving average of $500.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $379.29 and a twelve month high of $567.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.83.
Elevance Health Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.77%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health
In other Elevance Health news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 7,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.14, for a total transaction of $3,205,182.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,915.22. The trade was a 46.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have commented on ELV. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $600.00 to $485.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Elevance Health from $589.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James set a $485.00 price objective on Elevance Health in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Elevance Health from $605.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Elevance Health from $643.00 to $551.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $539.20.
Elevance Health Company Profile
Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.
