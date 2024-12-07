Systematic Financial Management LP Invests $204,000 in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of THG. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Hanover Insurance Group

In related news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber sold 6,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.36, for a total value of $992,669.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,782,214.76. The trade was a 10.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,551 shares of company stock valued at $4,781,935. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on THG. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.29.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE THG opened at $160.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.36 and a 12-month high of $166.13. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.71.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

