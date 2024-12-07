Systematic Financial Management LP Buys 1,680 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,130 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth $208,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 67,575 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 273,736 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $13,304,000 after purchasing an additional 21,438 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 40,270 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 21.1% during the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 10,900 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.92.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

FCX stock opened at $42.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.53. The company has a market capitalization of $60.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.86. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.04 and a 52-week high of $55.24.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.90%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

