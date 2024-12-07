Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.770-2.820 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion. Synopsys also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 14.880-14.960 EPS.

SNPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $675.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $649.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $517.28 on Friday. Synopsys has a 1 year low of $457.52 and a 1 year high of $629.38. The firm has a market cap of $79.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $529.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $545.47.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

