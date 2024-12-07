Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.770-2.820 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion. Synopsys also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 14.880-14.960 EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SNPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $675.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $649.00.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Synopsys
Synopsys Stock Performance
About Synopsys
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Synopsys
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Fast-Growing Companies That Are Still Undervalued
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Top Cybersecurity Stock Picks for 2025
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- Archer or Joby: Which Aviation Company Might Rise Fastest?
Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.