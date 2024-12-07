Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) Shares Up 1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Get Free Report) shot up 1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.55 and last traded at $6.31. 2,676 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 14,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.

Sunlands Technology Group Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.57 million, a PE ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

About Sunlands Technology Group

Sunlands Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services through online and mobile platforms in the People's Republic of China. It offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of Master of Business Administration programs.

