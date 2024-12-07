Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Stratus Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STRS traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,857. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.14 and a beta of 1.15. Stratus Properties has a one year low of $20.30 and a one year high of $30.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Insider Activity

In other Stratus Properties news, major shareholder Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 1,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $51,597.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,141,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,815,073. This trade represents a 0.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,859 shares of company stock worth $104,317. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stratus Properties

Stratus Properties Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in Stratus Properties by 281.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 4.7% in the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 40,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Stratus Properties by 3.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the entitlement, development, management, leasing, and sale of multi and single family residential and commercial real estate properties in the Austin, Texas area and other select markets in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.

