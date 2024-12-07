Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
Shares of NASDAQ STRS traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,857. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.14 and a beta of 1.15. Stratus Properties has a one year low of $20.30 and a one year high of $30.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
In other Stratus Properties news, major shareholder Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 1,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $51,597.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,141,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,815,073. This trade represents a 0.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,859 shares of company stock worth $104,317. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the entitlement, development, management, leasing, and sale of multi and single family residential and commercial real estate properties in the Austin, Texas area and other select markets in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.
