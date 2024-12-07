StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HCP. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HashiCorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.08.

HashiCorp stock opened at $33.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.73. HashiCorp has a 1 year low of $19.26 and a 1 year high of $34.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.04 and a beta of 1.21.

In related news, CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $470,360.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,638.40. The trade was a 76.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 18,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $614,771.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,583,080.72. This trade represents a 14.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 366,207 shares of company stock valued at $12,382,858. 22.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in HashiCorp during the third quarter worth about $38,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in HashiCorp during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in HashiCorp during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in HashiCorp by 9,736.1% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in HashiCorp by 25.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

