StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of FTEK stock opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.32 million, a P/E ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 4.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.04. Fuel Tech has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $1.34.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fuel Tech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 874,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,512 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.88% of Fuel Tech worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.94% of the company’s stock.

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

