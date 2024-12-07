Stifel Financial Corp Sells 274,161 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,081,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 274,161 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $84,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 930.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp increased its stake in PayPal by 186.1% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 125.3% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Up 0.9 %

PYPL stock opened at $89.88 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.77 and a fifty-two week high of $90.27. The company has a market capitalization of $90.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Phillip Securities reaffirmed an “accumulate” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, November 1st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.21.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

