Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 92,927 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 674,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,927 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.20% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $73,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swmg LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 7,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 181,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,679,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $956,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.6% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 27,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,979,000 after buying an additional 5,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $108.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.43. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $105.37 and a 1 year high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

