Stifel Financial Corp Has $68.02 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 667,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 58,891 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $68,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,771,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $329,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 46.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 77,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 24,551 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 24,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $509,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

IYR opened at $99.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.87 and its 200-day moving average is $95.49. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $81.25 and a 1-year high of $104.04.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

