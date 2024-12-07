Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,181 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.12% of Constellation Brands worth $55,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 23,184.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,765,000 after purchasing an additional 497,543 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 31.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,002,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,865,000 after purchasing an additional 241,982 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 617.3% during the third quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 108,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,929,000 after purchasing an additional 93,273 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 40.1% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 283,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,947,000 after purchasing an additional 80,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,134,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.00, for a total value of $159,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,736,884 shares in the company, valued at $418,589,044. The trade was a 0.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 36,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.99, for a total value of $8,768,537.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,898,045.58. The trade was a 69.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,956 shares of company stock worth $46,058,091. 12.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE STZ opened at $238.99 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $224.76 and a 52 week high of $274.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $240.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.35.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on STZ shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $261.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.70.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

