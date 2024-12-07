Steve Ming Lo Sells 96,666 Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 96,666 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $589,662.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 391,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,302.50. This trade represents a 19.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

RealReal Stock Performance

Shares of REAL opened at $6.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $706.40 million, a PE ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 3.09. The RealReal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $6.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.44.

Get RealReal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of RealReal from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of RealReal in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Capmk raised shares of RealReal to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RealReal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RealReal

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anchorage Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in RealReal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,675,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,563,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in RealReal by 40.4% in the third quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 1,406,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 404,949 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealReal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,163,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RealReal by 309.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 435,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 329,303 shares during the last quarter. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RealReal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.