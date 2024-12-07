State Street Corp Increases Stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,739,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 298,307 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 5.83% of Invitation Homes worth $1,270,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,813,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,373,000 after buying an additional 753,464 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 15,814,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,597,000 after buying an additional 128,000 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,748,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,264,000 after buying an additional 997,353 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,795,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,671,000 after buying an additional 170,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,567,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,562,000 after buying an additional 248,701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Price Performance

INVH opened at $33.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 47.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.03. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $37.80.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.75%.

INVH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on INVH

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.