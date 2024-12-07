State Street Corp Grows Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

State Street Corp boosted its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,192,364 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,351 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,860,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in MSCI in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MSCI Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $617.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $594.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $548.99. The firm has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.10. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $439.95 and a 1 year high of $631.70.
MSCI Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.02%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on MSCI in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $690.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $640.00 to $662.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of MSCI from $695.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.83.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSCI
About MSCI
MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MSCI
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Trinity Capital CEO on Leading Private Credit’s High-Yield Growth
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Lululemon Surges On Q3 Report: Analysts Step in To Support Market
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- 10 Safe Investments with High Returns
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.