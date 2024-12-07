State Street Corp Grows Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

State Street Corp boosted its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,192,364 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,351 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,860,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in MSCI in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $617.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $594.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $548.99. The firm has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.10. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $439.95 and a 1 year high of $631.70.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.09. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 162.06% and a net margin of 43.06%. The firm had revenue of $724.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 14.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on MSCI in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $690.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $640.00 to $662.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of MSCI from $695.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.83.

About MSCI

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

