SRT Marine Systems (LON:SRT) Shares Down 2.5% – Should You Sell?

SRT Marine Systems plc (LON:SRT – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 37.74 ($0.48) and last traded at GBX 38.50 ($0.49). Approximately 130,962 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 292,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39.50 ($0.50).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of £85.71 million, a PE ratio of -962.50 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 40.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 31.27.

SRT Marine Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies automatic identification system (AIS) based maritime domain awareness technologies, products, and systems. The company offers systems, such as DAS-Digital ATON, a system that enhance port and waterway traffic control and navigation safety; NAIS-National Vessel Tracking System, a vessel identification and tracking system solution; MDM-Coastguard, a maritime domain surveillance system; VMS-Fisheries, a system for monitoring, managing, and controlling fishing vessels; and VTS-Ports and Waterways, a monitoring, managing, and controlling system for maritime infrastructure, ports, and waterways.

