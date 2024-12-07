Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.310-0.320 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $793.9 million-$794.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $786.3 million. Sprinklr also updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 0.070-0.070 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Sprinklr from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Sprinklr from $7.70 to $8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Sprinklr from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.05.

Sprinklr Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of CXM opened at $8.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.97, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.81. Sprinklr has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $14.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.71.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $197.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.58 million. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 5.59%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sprinklr will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sprinklr news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 12,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $101,022.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,051,182 shares in the company, valued at $8,230,755.06. This trade represents a 1.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Manish Sarin sold 22,738 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $178,038.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 748,918 shares in the company, valued at $5,864,027.94. This trade represents a 2.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 338,480 shares of company stock worth $2,545,967. Company insiders own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

About Sprinklr

(Get Free Report)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

Featured Stories

