Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU)'s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 76066 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Southern Energy Trading Up 18.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.17.

About Southern Energy

Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Standard Exploration Ltd.

