SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW) Trading 9.4% Higher – Time to Buy?

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDW – Get Free Report) traded up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.42 and last traded at $0.35. 23,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 16,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.37.

About SolarWindow Technologies

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc engages in the development of transparent electricity-generating coatings and methods under LiquidElectricity Coatings brand. The company's coatings generate electricity by harvesting light energy from natural sun, artificial light, and low, shaded, or reflected light conditions, which is applied to rigid and flexible glass, and plastic surfaces to transform ordinary surfaces into organic photovoltaic devices.

