SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVS) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.82 and traded as high as $29.85. SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF shares last traded at $29.78, with a volume of 1,147 shares.

SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.76 million, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF stock. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVS – Free Report) by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp owned about 0.19% of SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF Company Profile

The SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (DIVS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World NR index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of dividend-paying companies from both developed and emerging markets. The fund seeks income and consistent dividend growth. DIVS was launched on Mar 30, 2012 and is managed by SmartETFs.

