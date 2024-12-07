SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX) Stock Price Down 0.9% – Time to Sell?

SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.07 and last traded at $1.12. 181,348 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 338,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SKYX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of SKYX Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of SKYX Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of SKYX Platforms to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

SKYX Platforms Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.02. The company has a market cap of $114.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of -2,824.47.

SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 million. SKYX Platforms had a negative net margin of 44.92% and a negative return on equity of 353.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SKYX Platforms Corp. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SKYX Platforms

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SKYX Platforms by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,679,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 273,672 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SKYX Platforms by 20.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 121,358 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in SKYX Platforms during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Choreo LLC raised its stake in SKYX Platforms by 22.5% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 286,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 52,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in SKYX Platforms during the third quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

About SKYX Platforms

SKYX Platforms Corp. provides a series of safe-smart platform technologies. The company’s first and second-generation technologies enable light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrically wired products to be installed and plugged into a ceiling’s electrical outlet box. It also provides universal power-plugs and receptacle products.

