SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SITC. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of SITE Centers in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $64.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of SITE Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SITE Centers from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on SITE Centers from $65.00 to $65.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.38.

Shares of NYSE SITC opened at $15.33 on Wednesday. SITE Centers has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $64.44. The company has a market cap of $803.49 million, a PE ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.18.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $5.20. SITE Centers had a net margin of 164.10% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The company had revenue of $89.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. SITE Centers’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SITE Centers will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SITC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in SITE Centers by 503.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in SITE Centers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

