Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) is Yaupon Capital Management LP’s 6th Largest Position

Yaupon Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 693,641 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,601 shares during the quarter. Shell makes up approximately 2.5% of Yaupon Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Yaupon Capital Management LP’s holdings in Shell were worth $45,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Shell by 6.4% during the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Shell by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 292,587 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,119,000 after buying an additional 29,677 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Shell by 65.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,698,247 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $122,579,000 after buying an additional 673,624 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Shell by 1.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,125,284 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $206,116,000 after acquiring an additional 46,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shell during the second quarter valued at $1,472,000. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Shell from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays raised shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Shell to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Shell Stock Down 1.7 %

SHEL opened at $63.25 on Friday. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $60.34 and a fifty-two week high of $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $195.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.56 and its 200 day moving average is $69.35.

Shell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.58%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

