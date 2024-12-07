Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Trading 1.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 421.80 ($5.38) and last traded at GBX 421.60 ($5.37). 3,062,759 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 530% from the average session volume of 485,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 416.20 ($5.31).

Shaftesbury Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock has a market cap of £1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,277.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 421.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 421.60.

About Shaftesbury

(Get Free Report)

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shaftesbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaftesbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.