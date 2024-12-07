Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Trading 0.2% Higher – Here’s Why

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.31 and last traded at $23.28. 1,420,755 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 1,349,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.24.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 141,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 542,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,744,000 after buying an additional 9,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $315,000.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

