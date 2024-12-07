Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.220-0.230 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. Samsara also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.07-0.08 EPS.

IOT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Samsara in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Samsara from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Samsara in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

Shares of IOT opened at $52.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.35 and its 200 day moving average is $42.33. Samsara has a 12-month low of $27.14 and a 12-month high of $57.51.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.53 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 20.39%. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Samsara will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Samsara news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $51,709.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 319,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,123,445.77. This represents a 0.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $4,500,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 698,299 shares in the company, valued at $32,736,257.12. The trade was a 12.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,873,300 shares of company stock valued at $91,752,243. 60.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

